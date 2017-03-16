Phones

T-Mobile will officially charge just $650 for LG G6, AT&T offers BOGO deal off the bat

Contents
Forget bleak rumors, speculation and assumptions of extravagant LG G6 pricing. At least stateside, the impressive 5.7-inch high-end Android smartphone with 80 percent screen-to-body ratio doesn’t appear to cost an arm and a leg.

Quite the opposite, as Verizon is expected to charge $672 all in all, free Google Home and 43-inch LG Smart TV included for new Unlimited Plan subscribers. Before Big Red can corroborate that, as well as an early pre-order start tomorrow, AT&T and T-Mobile have just come clean with their own introductory promotions and tags.

Technically, the LG G6 is slightly more expensive at Ma Bell, going for $24 a month on the carrier’s Next program or $30 with Next Every Year. You’re on the hook for either 30 or 24 monthly payments respectively, both bills amounting to $720 at the end of your commitment.

But here’s where things get interesting, nay, incredibly sweet. For a limited time, AT&T will throw in a free second G6 (after credits) when you add another line, plus a $129-worth Google Home by April 30, and an LG Watch Sport at a special $50 on-contract price, down from its $250 MSRP.

That’s right, a BOGO deal, a gratis Google Assistant-powered smart speaker/home automation hub, and a deeply discounted Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch with NFC, GPS and LTE.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile’s $650 LG G6 price might be lower, but it merely includes one phone and a complimentary Google Home. You pay $26 down, and $26 a month for a couple of years, with “UnCarrier” sales underway April 7. That’s also when AT&T plans to bring the G6 to its retail stores, though on and offline pre-orders officially begin tomorrow, March 17. Your move now, Sprint!

