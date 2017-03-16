iOS 11 will kill 187,000 apps, but you probably shouldn’t give a bit!

The latest beta of iOS 10 comes with a warning message: “this app will not work with future versions of iOS”, as seen below. It is related to old applications that are 32-bit, and, while according to a research, there are close to 200,000 such applications available on the iTunes App Store, you probably shouldn’t care, as chances are you are no longer using them.

2013’s iPhone 5s was Apple’s first iPhone powered by a 64-bit processor, and, while 64-bit support for apps was required by Apple only in 2015, four years have passed since 2013. What does this mean? Once iOS 11 is out (announcement should happen this Spring, with availability after the iPhone event in Q3) these applications will die. Around 187,000, to be specific, but if these apps haven’t been updated since 2013 to offer 64-bit support, you should likely not give a bit!