Here’s what we think about the HTC U Ultra after 72 hours (video)

We have to admit it, we cheated a bit: it was more than 72 hours since we unboxed the HTC U Ultra, but, if anything, the more time we spend with the device, the more we like it. Yes, there are plenty of things not to like (or, to like less…), like the huge form factor, the slippery texture, and so on, but man, this thing is beautiful!

Beauty by itself, while important, is not enough for a phone to be successful, not to mention that it always is in the eye of the beholder. But the HTC U Ultra has a couple of aces up its sleeve to make it a desirable phone. Coming after an era of aluminum built devices, the U Ultra brings a breath of fresh air, and also marks an interesting new take on AI. Check out the video above to find out more, and drop us a comment with your thoughts!