Android 7.1.1-based OxygenOS 4.1 begins incremental rollout for OnePlus 3 and 3T
They say that when it rains, it usually pours. And while it’s still not exactly pouring Android 7.1.1 updates for many smartphones outside Google’s own Pixel and Nexus families, the OnePlus 3T and original OP3 are rapidly following ZTE Axon 7’s suit from earlier today on the newer Nougat flavor bandwagon.
The sometimes controversial, sometimes annoying Chinese OEM is well-known and largely admired for its long-established open beta programs, always asking feedback from everyday users before officially rolling out both major and minor over-the-air OS promotions.
OxygenOS 4.1.0 falls closer to the minor category, though it’s still remarkable how quickly OnePlus was able to move from an unpolished beta (or rather two) to a fully stabilized OTA release duo. You’re looking at the latest security patches here (dated March 1 2017), as well as expanded screenshots, general bug fixes, improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, not to mention specific Android 7.1.1 enhancements.
Video stability when recording and picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction should also be amended once you receive the incremental update, which may require a bit of patience. No more than a “few days”, probably, both for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Meanwhile, it’s all quiet on the 7.1 front in Samsung or Sony’s camps, to only name a couple of rival smartphone manufacturers.