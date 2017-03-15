Android

What is HTC preparing for March 20?

The HTC U Ultra has just recently reached the hands of eager owners, but the company is already preparing something. Everyone is asking questions about the HTC 11, which didn’t make an appearance (as it should have), at this year’s MWC. At the moment, the U-series smartphones are the most recent devices made by the Taiwanese company, and, save for the U Ultra, the corporation hasn’t entered the flagship game of 2017.

“An unexpected surprise” is what HTC is promising for March 20 on its Taiwanese Facebook page. You’re free to enter the guessing game and drop us a comment below with what you think we’ll see. As far as we’re concerned, we tend to believe that whatever this event/unveiling will be, celebrating Spring, it will not be about a flagship phone. Possible scenarios could include a U-series variant with more storage (128GB), or a sapphire version. What do you think?

