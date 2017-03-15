We have a new one as your daily dose of Nokia rumors, after just recently telling you that a Zeiss optics-equipped Nokia flagship might still be on the table. This one’s about the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8, which, however, according to rumors, will not be the flagship you’ve been waiting for. According to NPU’s sources we’re likely looking at top mid-rangers, and both of these will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The 7 will likely have a smaller, Full HD screen, while the Nokia 8 is rumored to have a larger Quad HD display (measurements are unspecified thought). Another bit of interesting information, if the sources are to be believed, is that both of these upcoming smartphones will likely have a metal body construction (not that Nokia phones are known to be fragile). The back design, including the camera, is expected to be new, and features like fast charging, fingerprint scanner, as well as improved camera sensors are also mentioned. The Nokia 8 may very well feature Zeiss optics, but just as the other bits above, this is still unconfirmed.

Leader image via Concept-Phones