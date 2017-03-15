Android

Snapdragon 835-powered Meizu flagship in the works, could be the Meizu Pro 7

Contents
Advertisement

After a lot of ups and downs between Meizu and Qualcomm, it looks like the two companies might have buried the hatchet, as a new leak indicates that the two might be working closely together on an upcoming flagship, which might or might not end up to be the Meizu Pro 7.

In case it is, it will be the first Meizu flagship to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, but this is not going to be the only “first” on the device for the manufacturer. Apparently, said phone will offer, for the first time, a curved display, as well as dual cameras on the back.

There are no other details or specific dates to circle in your calendar, but rumor has it that the flagship will probably be accompanied by another phone, powered by a Snapdragon 626 chipset. It may be a “lite” version of the Meizu Pro 7, or a completely different phone.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
GizChina
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, Meizu, News, PRO 7, qualcomm, Rumors, Snapdragon 835
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.Given his background, and knowing his potential, something tells us he will succeed this time too! Stick around!