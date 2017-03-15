After a lot of ups and downs between Meizu and Qualcomm, it looks like the two companies might have buried the hatchet, as a new leak indicates that the two might be working closely together on an upcoming flagship, which might or might not end up to be the Meizu Pro 7.

In case it is, it will be the first Meizu flagship to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, but this is not going to be the only “first” on the device for the manufacturer. Apparently, said phone will offer, for the first time, a curved display, as well as dual cameras on the back.

There are no other details or specific dates to circle in your calendar, but rumor has it that the flagship will probably be accompanied by another phone, powered by a Snapdragon 626 chipset. It may be a “lite” version of the Meizu Pro 7, or a completely different phone.