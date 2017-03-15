LG Tone Studio review: your own surround audio cloud (Video)

We were excited about the LG Tone Studio wearable headphones from the moment we first saw them at CES 2017. LG finally made the availability announcement on March 14, and now we can finally tell you all about them in our LG Tone Studio review.

After wearing them for more than two weeks, we have a pretty clear idea about what they are, how they behave, and how you can use them in order to augment your daily routine. Whether you’re listening to music or watching movies, the LG Tone Studio, with its four speakers and vibration will offer you an immersive experience. Phone calls and notifications get a different sense, and, when you have to use earbuds, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the high playback quality these deliver through the in-ear/canal plugs.

Check out our LG Tone Studio review embedded above for your viewing pleasure, and drop us a comment here, or on YouTube, with your thoughts.