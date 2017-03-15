This is an odd thing to know before the actual recommended retail price of a brand-new premium smartphone, but apparently, your LG G6 will come with a free bundled Google Home stateside… sooner or later.

Well, technically, you’ll need to redeem the Google Assistant-powered gift online from lg.com/us after snapping up the G6 at an “authorized mobile carrier or retailer.” But the procedure should be relatively smooth and hassle-free, though the time to act is limited, and shipping may take a while, depending on demand and supply.

Normally and by itself, Big G’s smart speaker/home automation hub fetches $129, which is nothing to sneeze at. Then again, if history is any indication, America’s top four wireless service providers and various other third-party sellers probably have additional surprises and freebies up their sleeves.

Granted, the LG G6 looks way more impressive, refined and mainstream-oriented both on paper and in real life than its modular predecessor. But stiff (and stiffer yet) competition, plus a rumored $750 or so US starting price, pretty much guarantee a flood of introductory promotions. Bring on the carrier discount wars, and hopefully, the Galaxy S8 will follow.