While every tipster, leakster, industry source and their mother have been able to agree for ages on Apple’s rumored (partial) transition from LCD to OLED screen technology for 2017 iPhones, the execution is still subject to debate.

Dozens of different prototypes are reportedly in testing, with many visual and functional elements probably up in the air, as Cupertino tries to figure out production costs and yield dilemmas. Insiders “familiar with the design” most likely to be adopted in the fall tell a reputable publication today of “gentler” curves on the iPhone 8 than the Galaxy S7 Edge.

That’s an important distinction to make both because of the rivalry between the two companies and soon-to-be-extended separate partnership. Once again, we’re hearing Samsung will “solely provide” said gentler-curved OLED displays, offering no “significant new functions.”

The “even sleeker” next-gen premium iPhone should accommodate a sharper “viewable area” of around 5.2 inches (5.15, according to others), with glass backs purportedly supplied by China’s Biel Crystal and Lens Technology, plus front glass covers from Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Easier on the eye than its predecessors, the top-of-the-line 10th anniversary iPhone edition will probably not be able to actually integrate anything of importance or utility into its sleek edges. That’s a little disappointing to hear, although it’s far from guaranteed, and besides, there are a ton of other functionality enhancements in the pipeline.