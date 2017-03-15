Huawei made the P10 official at this year’s MWC 2017 — we already reviewed it — alongside the P10 Plus, but there was no official word about the P10 Lite, a phone which might or might not have been certified by TENAA at the end of January.

According to a report from Italy, the Huawei P10 Lite will be available as of April 11 through e-tailer Monclick, going for 349EU (around $370). While neither the report or the listing show a picture of the device, we’re left with the one above, which comes from TENAA. The Huawei P10 Lite is expected to pack a 5.2-inch Full HD display, an octa-core CPU (Kirin 660?), 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 12MP main camera, and Android Nougat on-board.