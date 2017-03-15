Android

Huawei P10 Lite pre-orders purportedly up in Italy

Contents
Advertisement

Huawei made the P10 official at this year’s MWC 2017 — we already reviewed italongside the P10 Plus, but there was no official word about the P10 Lite, a phone which might or might not have been certified by TENAA at the end of January.

According to a report from Italy, the Huawei P10 Lite will be available as of April 11 through e-tailer Monclick, going for 349EU (around $370). While neither the report or the listing show a picture of the device, we’re left with the one above, which comes from TENAA. The Huawei P10 Lite is expected to pack a 5.2-inch Full HD display, an octa-core CPU (Kirin 660?), 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 12MP main camera, and Android Nougat on-board.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
The Verge
Source
HDBlog
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Huawei, News, P10 lite
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.Given his background, and knowing his potential, something tells us he will succeed this time too! Stick around!