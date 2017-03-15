With a legion of exciting high-end Android smartphones around the corner, it’s crucial for Apple to cling on to its single-model domination of as many important markets as possible for at least a little while longer.

Indeed, the latest Kantar Worldpanel ComTech report finds the iPhone 7 on top of the November 2016 to January 2017 sales charts in Great Britain, France and Germany. Additionally, the Cupertino-based handset vendor shares a near-total control over the key US landscape with arch-rival Samsung, the two combining for an impressive 70 percent slice of the local pie, followed in third place by LG at 11 percent.

As far as mobile platforms go, iOS can tout year-over-year gains in market share from France to the UK, US, Germany, Italy and Australia, while dipping around one percent in both Spain and Japan, and continuing to struggle on Chinese shores, where iPhones declined a whopping 8.4 percentage points, to just 16.6.

On the bright side, the iPhone 7 is still the top-selling device of Urban China, though Huawei remains the region’s number one OEM, and Android leaps more than 9 percentage points from the same period a year ago to a towering OS share of 83.2 percent.

Speaking of Android, it should come as no surprise that Google’s mobile operating system leads every single country and region tracked by Kantar, with fresh growth reported across the EU5 group, as well as Australia and Japan. The only slump took place stateside, and it was far from substantial.