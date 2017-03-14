The ZTE nubia Z11 mini S was a notable refresh to its previous, non-S model predecessor, but apparently the company is preparing to make the ZTE nubia Z17 mini official on March 21, if the latest rumors from China are to be believed. It will apparently be the first nubia with a dual-camera setup on the back, but, just as with any rumor, we advise you to keep skeptical until it becomes official.

Whether it will be Z17 (skipping forward from Z11) or something else is yet unknown, but chatter mentions a 5.2-inch 1080p screen for the ZTE nubia Z17 mini. A Snapdragon 652 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM will be at the core of one model, while a second model will feature a Snapdragon 653 and 6GB of memory. 64GB of storage is rumored, as well as a pair of 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras powered by two Sony IMX258 sensors. A 16MP front-facing camera will take care of your selfies, and you’ll charge the 3,000mAh battery via Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 through a USB Type-C port.

The expected price is rumored to be CNY1,899 for the 4GB version, which is roughly $275.