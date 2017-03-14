While it certainly wasn’t that hard for Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer to stand out from the Android Wear device vendor pack with the $1,500 and up first-gen Connected timepiece, a modular sequel takes, well, everything to the next level today, from luxury design to high-end technology and especially customization.

Aptly named Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45, the Android Wear 2.0-powered beaut bears a Swiss Made label vouching for its meticulous creation and stellar build quality, obviously measuring 45 mm in diameter, and adding both GPS and NFC support to the OG’s rather limited set of connectivity options.

Alas, there’s still no standalone LTE radio, with heart rate monitoring also omitted from an otherwise robust sensor collection including accelerometer, gyroscope, tilt detection, microphone, vibrations/haptics engine, and ambient light tech.

Manufactured in collaboration with Google and Intel to bring the best of Swiss luxury watchmaking and Silicon Valley technology together, the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 carries a potent Atom Z34XX processor and 512MB RAM, somehow also touting a well above-average 25-hour battery life.

Water-protected up to 50m, the all-metal hunk sports a beautifully circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with 400 x 400 resolution, scratch-resistant sapphire cover glass, and surprise, surprise, no “flat tire.”

Although it starts at $1650, the “truly modular” watch will set you back hundreds or even thousands more to unleash its full potential, letting you replace literally everything about it on the fly. Lugs, straps, buckles, they can all be “tailored to suit your mood”, not to mention the actual case, which easily switches from connected to mechanical modes and vice versa.

In total, Tag Heuer claims you get over 500 different design combinations, starting from 56 base versions available on and offline today. Anyone thinking of robbing a bank and purchasing one of these bad bodies?