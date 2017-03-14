Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 listed as ‘coming soon’ to Best Buy at $600, S Pen included

Contents
Advertisement

Android tablets are coming back in style all of a sudden, or so Samsung seems to think, unveiling the long overdue third-generation Galaxy Tab at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, alongside an even more productive Windows 10-powered Galaxy Book.

Of course, this 7.0 Nougat-running 9.7-incher is itself no plaything, which is why we probably shouldn’t be too shocked that it’s apparently headed stateside at a rather extravagant price of $599.99. Unfortunately, Best Buy can still merely notify you when the Galaxy Tab S3 becomes available, staying mum on an actual release date, and also avoiding to accept pre-orders for now.

We’re not very content about the lack of LTE connectivity at 600 bucks either, while a dedicated extra-versatile keyboard case shall set you back a whopping additional $130… sooner or later. On the decidedly bright side, at least BB bundles the Snapdragon 820 slate with one of those extra-large S Pens, measuring 9.4 mm in diameter, yet sporting an ultra-narrow 0.7 mm tip for the “most natural handwriting” possible.

Other remarkable features (by Android tablet standards) include 4GB RAM, a beautiful QXGA (2048 x 1536) Super AMOLED touchscreen with HDR video playback capabilities, 32GB expandable storage, 13/5MP cameras, and a 6000mAh battery purportedly good for 12 hours of binge-watching. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 also comes with an “all-new”, S phone series-inspired glass design, which you’ll either love or loathe at first sight.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Android, Best Buy, Galaxy Tab S3, News, S-Pen, Samsung
, , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).