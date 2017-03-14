Android tablets are coming back in style all of a sudden, or so Samsung seems to think, unveiling the long overdue third-generation Galaxy Tab at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, alongside an even more productive Windows 10-powered Galaxy Book.

Of course, this 7.0 Nougat-running 9.7-incher is itself no plaything, which is why we probably shouldn’t be too shocked that it’s apparently headed stateside at a rather extravagant price of $599.99. Unfortunately, Best Buy can still merely notify you when the Galaxy Tab S3 becomes available, staying mum on an actual release date, and also avoiding to accept pre-orders for now.

We’re not very content about the lack of LTE connectivity at 600 bucks either, while a dedicated extra-versatile keyboard case shall set you back a whopping additional $130… sooner or later. On the decidedly bright side, at least BB bundles the Snapdragon 820 slate with one of those extra-large S Pens, measuring 9.4 mm in diameter, yet sporting an ultra-narrow 0.7 mm tip for the “most natural handwriting” possible.

Other remarkable features (by Android tablet standards) include 4GB RAM, a beautiful QXGA (2048 x 1536) Super AMOLED touchscreen with HDR video playback capabilities, 32GB expandable storage, 13/5MP cameras, and a 6000mAh battery purportedly good for 12 hours of binge-watching. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 also comes with an “all-new”, S phone series-inspired glass design, which you’ll either love or loathe at first sight.