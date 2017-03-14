Samsung foldable smartphone prototype production to start Q3

During CES we heard rumors that foldable Samsung phones could be still on track for this year, quickly followed up by reports that the South Korean company might show off a prototype during MWC 2017, behind closed doors, to a select audience.

According to an ETNews report, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display are hard at work on a foldable smartphone project. The two companies are focusing on producing the prototype in the third quarter of the year. According to the same sources, the goal is to produce a prototype in Q3 in order “to verify quality of foldable smartphone by producing thousands of prototypes”.

Quality and performance of these prototypes will be tested internally while keeping an eye out for feedback from the markets in advance, before “supplying them to their major customers such as mobile network providers”. When these prerequisites have been successfully met, the two companies will then decide to (when to) kick off mass production.

Q3 of this year coincides with IFA 2017 and the Berlin show is usually dedicated to the Note 8. However, with all these rumors out there, it is not totally unlikely for Samsung to display a working prototype at the show, and even tease (like they did with the S8) a future foldable smartphone for MWC (or CES) 2018.