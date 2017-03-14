Dual selfie camera OPPO F3 Plus launches on March 23
Just as the rumors implied, OPPO is launching the dual selfie camera-enabled F3 Plus on March 23. The imaging system for selfies on the front will consist of a 16MP main-camera and a 8MP sub-camera, which pretty much matches with what we’ve heard last week about the Selfie Expert.
The launch on March 23 will be limited, for the time being, to five key markets: India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam. The official press release (included below for your viewing pleasure) does not include specifics about the phone, but rumors talk about a six-inch Full HD display powered by a 4,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (expandable). At this point, there’s no word on pricing or availability outside the aforementioned regions.
Shenzhen, Mar.14th – OPPO today announced the launch of its new dual selfie camera F3 Plus of F3 series across five markets on 23rd March 2017. At the heart of the F3 Series is OPPO’s first-ever dual selfie camera for the “Selfie Expert” which can capture high-quality images in a 16MP main-camera and 8MP sub-camera.
OPPO will simultaneously launch F3 Plus of the F3 Series in five key markets – India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam. Large advertisements were also displayed on landmark buildings in Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and the Philippines with highlight being in Times Square, New York.
Sky Li, OPPO Vice President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business, said, “At OPPO, product innovation drives everything that we do, and it is our key brand value. The F3 Series will take selfie technology onto another level as well as it sets new trends. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow.”
OPPO, with a presence in 28 markets, was the No.2 smartphone manufacturer in emerging Southeast Asia with 13.2% market share and the fourth-largest smartphone brand globally in 2016, according to latest reports from IDC. In India, OPPO has successfully grown its offline market share from 1.2% in December, 2015 to 10.9% according to market research firm, Gfk. Much of the success was attributed to the sales of OPPO’s ‘Selfie Expert’ Series of smartphones - the F1, F1 Series and F1s.