LG is on a roll lately, launching affordable mid-range smartphones left and right, although Android power users will understandably not be content until the high-end G6 spreads the slim-bezeled love worldwide, preferably before the Galaxy S8 can swoop in and steal the show.

For the time being, productive, creative and cash-strapped subscribers of Sprint’s prepaid subsidiaries should be happy to see the “big and bold” LG Stylo 3, aka Stylus 3, available today at $179.99 from both Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile.

In all sincerity, the pen-wielding new phablet isn’t that much “bolder” than last year’s Stylo 2, also sporting the exact same 5.7-inch HD display. But you do get Android 7.0 Nougat out the box, fingerprint recognition, and a slightly larger 3200mAh battery, which is pretty good for the sub-$200 price range.

There’s an unnamed octa-core 1.4GHz octa-core processor (Snapdragon 435?) in tow as well, up from a quad SD410, plus respectable 13 and 5MP cameras, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and of course, 4G LTE connectivity, with caps and “optimization” to take into account at both Boost and Virgin.

The former operator will charge you $50 a month for one “unlimited” line, as long as you don’t mind “optimized” video, gaming and music streaming, while the latter offers 5GB of high-speed data at $35, and 10 gigs at just 10 extra bucks on a Data Love+ plan.