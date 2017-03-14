Apple might still be “vulnerable” in a largely budget-focused, local brand-dominated Chinese smartphone market, but LG isn’t even on the map around those parts, which must have contributed to its recent overall mobile financial losses.

Instead of flogging this dead horse, the chaebol that’s already showing domestic signs of life, as well as great potential for Western growth with the G6, may throw in the towel altogether. Crazy as it sounds, Korean media doesn’t expect the company’s newest flagship handset to ever see daylight in China, with LG “likely to withdraw from the market” completely at an unspecified time in the near future.

In the short term, that’s probably a wise move, since the manufacturers of the world-flopping G5 barely scored 0.1 percent (!!!) of total “Middle Kingdom” 2016 smartphone shipments estimated at roughly 467 million units. But for the long haul, it might be sensible to maintain some sort of presence, even a symbolic one, in such a large, populous and ever-changing country.

Of course, none of what hit-and-miss Taiwanese publication Digitimes reports based on Daum News speculation feels etched in stone, though it absolutely makes sense for LG G6 marketing and distribution efforts to be focused mainly in Korea, the US and Europe, where last fall’s V20 has already repaired part of G5’s spring-to-summer damage.