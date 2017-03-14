LG G6 gets nationwide April 7 launch date in Canada, limited March 15 pre-order start
Is there such a thing as perfect LG G6 global release timing with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ right around the corner? Probably not, but Korea’s eternal second best smartphone manufacturer has to be first in every important market, save for China, according to certain unconfirmed reports.
Currently available only for the company’s domestic fans, which seem to very much like G5’s radically redesigned sequel, the impressive-looking handset is today officially slated for an expansion to Canada on April 7.
Coincidentally (not!), that’s the same exact day several trusted tipsters and reputable publications expect the LG G6 to start selling on stateside. With all of the nation’s big four carriers, and possibly some smaller ones as well, judging from the robust operator and retailer support up north.
“Select” Canadian carriers kick off pre-orders tomorrow, March 15, ahead of an impressive nationwide April 7 debut at Bell, Eastlink, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Koodo, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Videotron and Virgin Mobile, plus Best Buy Mobile, Tbooth wireless, Wireless Wave, Wireless Etc. and WOW! mobile boutique.
Recommended pricing across North America remains under wraps, though it’s not that hard to make an educated guess based on British and Korean tags. Remember, the GS8 duo is likely set for an April 21 launch around the world, with retail costs tipped to start slightly higher. Now this is going to be one interesting spring!