Android Wear 2.0 rollout is underway for Fossil Q family, also coming this month to Tag Heuer Connected
Fossil may just be the first smartwatch manufacturer to update a previous-gen model (or several) to Android Wear 2.0, but oddly enough, it doesn’t look like you’ll see the American fashion designer gloat about its software support achievement anytime soon.
Various impatient owners of Fossil Q Founder, Marshal and Wander wearables have been given the exciting news on Twitter with minimal fanfare over the past 24 hours, although it’s unclear exactly who’s getting the OS promotion when.
The generic “roll out” is said to have begun already, hitting “Gen 1 devices first”, while “remaining” products should follow suit on March 15, i.e. tomorrow. At the same time, Fossil hopes that “2.0 will be available for all devices before the end of March”, so we’re guessing it’s a matter of being in the right place at the right time now.
But the important thing to note is Google Assistant wrist functionality, standalone apps, an entirely new Google Fit experience, more personalized watch faces and Smart Reply are headed starting today to at least some lucky Fossil Q users.
Next in line is the original Huawei Watch, as well as the first-gen Tag Heuer Connected, according to official OEM statements shortly after the Modular sequel’s launch. Both OGs have Android Wear 2.0 locked and loaded for OTA delivery by the end of the month.