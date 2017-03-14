Android

Android 7.1.2 public release could be coming beginning of April

Users of Google Pixel phones, as well as some lucky Nexus owners, were able to take Android 7.1.2 for a spin in January, when a beta was released, containing “bug fixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users”. A public release is expected sometime around end of March (beginning of April), according to David Burke, VP for Android, who said that it will happen “a couple of months” after the beta.

April 3 might be the day for the public release, if this Rogers timeline is to be believed, when the carrier lists an update roll-out to bring Pixel phones VoLTE and Security Updates. This is not an irrefutable confirmation, but Rogers has been testing the Android 7.1.2 beta, and the previous version, 7.1.1, did not enable Voice Over LTE. Again, this is not 100% certain, but it would make sense for Google to make Android 7.1.2 public around that date.

