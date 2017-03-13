After sitting Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress out to regroup following a less than stellar past year, Xiaomi recently made a few headlines with the introduction of a mid-range phone powered by a homebrewed SoC, also letting slip a magic possible Mi MIX 2 number.

But next up, the Chinese company should probably unveil sequels for the Redmi Pro and Mi 5. While we’d normally expect the Xiaomi Mi 6 to come out first, seeing as how its predecessor is already a full year old, Snapdragon 835 production issues will likely lead to another delay.

Only until next month, rumor has it, at least as far as an official announcement is concerned. In addition to Qualcomm’s new beast of an SoC, the Mi 6 could accommodate Sony’s latest top-shelf Exmor image sensor, the IMX400, which contributes to the Japanese OEM’s secret Xperia XZ Premium camera sauce.

Other speculated features include 4GB RAM (to begin with), 5.15 and 5.7-inch screen variants, and a dual rear cam setup for the larger model.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will understandably lean lower-end, possibly packing a Snapdragon 660 processor, though amazingly enough, the relatively inexpensive phablet is also tipped to offer up to 6GB RAM, dual cameras of sorts, and 4500mAh battery capacity. We honestly don’t know which of these two are we most excited about. It mainly depends on pricing, release dates, and how much of the above actually pans out.