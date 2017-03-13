LG’s smartphone branding, especially when it comes to low and mid-end models, is about as confusing and all over the place as Samsung’s nowadays, with the “international” 5-inch K8 2017, for instance, launched under that same name on US Cellular after debuting at MetroPCS back in January as the LG Aristo.

Make no mistake, we’re talking pretty much identical handsets, though USC’s LG K8 2017 appears to pack a slightly larger 2500mAh removable battery while downgrading the rear camera’s megapixel count from 13 to 8.

Coated in a relatively stylish blue, the HD-capable, LTE-enabled prepaid phone is even cheaper through US Cellular, setting you back $50, compared to $60 at Metro, and T-Mobile’s $96 outright charge.

When all is said and done therefore, it’s pretty amazing to get the aforementioned middling features, as well as pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat software, 1.5GB RAM (presumably), a respectable 5MP front-facing shooter with Gesture Shot, 16GB internal storage space, and microSD support for (way) less than a Benjamin.

Let’s not forget the compact body, a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution that many cash-strapped users find ideal, and a decently zippy quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. Unfortunately although also unsurprisingly, the rear-fitted power button of the LG K8 2017 doesn’t contain a trendy fingerprint reader.