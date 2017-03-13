Excited about the ultra-high-end Xperia XZ Premium, but sad to hear it may not launch until June, despite Qualcomm clearly billing the phone as the world’s first commercial Snapdragon 835 product?

If it makes you feel any better, there are other Sony Mobile devices also deserving of attention, and available for a fraction of the XZ Premium’s price too. Case in point, the MWC 2017-unveiled Xperia XA1.

With overall middling specs, but pre-loaded Android 7.0 Nougat and phenomenal-sounding 23/8MP cameras, the second-gen 5-incher is apparently headed for British shores in less than a month. Namely, local retailer Clove expects inventory to arrive on April 10, letting you pre-order the respectable mid-ranger already at a reasonable £229, or $280.

Coated in your choice of white, black, gold or pink, the Sony Xperia XA1 also features Helio P20 power, 720p screen resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, and 2300mAh battery capacity.

Meanwhile, back in the US of A, the (slowly) aging Xperia X costs a measly $270 at B&H Photo Video, down from $400 a few months ago. You’re looking at such a great deal that the third-party seller seems to have temporarily run out of stock, still letting you order the 2016 phone at the deeply discounted price with the promise of 7-10 business days delivery.

Remember, the “regular” Sony Xperia X recently got its share of Nougat goodies, otherwise sporting a 5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 650 processor, 3GB RAM, 23/13MP cameras, and 2620mAh battery.