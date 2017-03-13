Android

Nokia Android with Zeiss optics still a possibility, says HMD

The fact that we will likely see no Ziess optics on Nokia (HMD) phones, as we recently heard, is not at all set in stone and as irrefutable as the company initially stated last week, when it took it to Twitter and said: “We’re no longer using Carl Zeiss technology“. A recent statement leaves the door open for die-hard Zeiss and Nokia fans, even if it doesn’t come in the form of an official announcement, promise, or commitment.

Apparently, HMD is clarifying that statement with another one: “Hi, our current range does not have Carl Zeiss, which is what this tweet is referring to. Stay tuned for more announcements“. NPU reached out to HMD and got the same response: the statement regarding Zeiss optics was referring to officially announced phones, like the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. As far as future devices are concerned, we’re still in the dark and urged by the company to “stay tuned” for future announcements. While this is definitely not a solid confirmation, at least it leaves the door open for hopes (and speculation) on the possibility of seeing Zeiss optics on upcoming HMD-made Nokia Android smartphones.

