Those of you privileged and tech-savvy enough to be interested in both stupid extensive Vertu gear and high-end modern smartphone specs were probably thrilled to see the latest Constellation “luxury performance” handset.

But before spending a literal fortune on this company’s “vision of British craftsmanship, ingenuity and technology”, it’s important to note its Finland-based original founders (Nokia) sold the business to Swedish private equity group EQT back in 2012 for around £175 million, and then in 2015 a Chinese holding company assumed ownership without revealing acquisition costs.

Once again, Vertu changes proprietors, and believe it or not, the new shot caller feels even shadier than mystery Godin Holdings executives. Hakan Uzan vows to “provide the investment to enable Vertu to realize its full potential”, but the brand’s elitist fans should know this is a man with a very sketchy background in his homeland of Turkey, where some of his and his affluent family’s assets were seized over fraud allegations.

Nowadays, Uzan’s “precise whereabouts are unknown”, according to UK media, which makes this relatively high-profile transaction that much weirder. The Turkish businessman’s Cyprus-registered Baferton Ltd reportedly paid in the vicinity of £50 million ($61M) for Vertu, which sounds like a bargain, although the company’s future seems uncertain (to say the least) in a saturated smartphone market more focused than ever on bang for buck.