Two days on, 30,000 LG G6 sales realized in Korea

LG’s posturing is bearing fruit. The company claimed 40,000-plus registrations in South Korea for its new G6 smartphone early in the pre-game process. That number grew to 80,000 on the tenth day of the grace period, just before the slab was set to go on sale Friday.

The expectations have now translated to 30,000 sales in just two days on the market, The Korea Herald reports.

LG lost just over $400 million in its mobile unit last year. Competitor Samsung had to recall millions of Galaxy Note 7 units from September onward. In the wake of these setbacks, it seems that the smaller chaebol is setting the right pace in building sales of the most expensive phone in the G-series.

The phone is set to sell in other markets starting in April.