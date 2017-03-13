Wearables

Original Huawei Watch officially ‘expected’ to get Android Wear 2.0 this month

Just how many more weeks do we need to wait for “supported” past-gen Android Wear watches to make the 2.0 OS jump? We don’t know about all of them, as several Google partners remain tight-lipped on software optimization status, but we’re feeling confident when it comes to timely updates for the Fossil Q family and stylish OG Huawei Watch.

The latter’s German Twitter account took a few questions recently, seemingly “expecting” to release Android Wear 2.0 “at the end of March.” That’s a couple of weeks or so away, and we’re sure a lot of early smartwatch adopters have no problem giving Huawei a bit of extra time.

After all, the Chinese company’s second-generation Watch isn’t as much a sequel as it is a major redesign and refocus on a different target audience. No more catering to fashionistas this time around, but rather serious fitness enthusiasts not worried about wearable device bulk.

Bottom line, the original Huawei Watch is still one of the market’s prettiest non-luxury models, going on Amazon and other similar websites after exiting the official Google Store for around $270 and up. No NFC functionality and thus no Android Pay in the pipeline, though Google Assistant support, improved activity tracking and standalone apps should make the 2.0 update something to look forward to. Who’s excited?

