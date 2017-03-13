Reported HTC revenue for Q4 2016 was down year-on-year but the company has reasons to finally be optimistic. According to unnamed industry sources cited by DigiTimes, HTC revenue for March is expected to increase, due mostly to expanding shipments for the HTC U series smartphones. While in some countries the U smartphones are already available, potential customers in other regions are either just now able to grab them, or have a little bit of waiting left.

Reported HTC revenue of NT$4.669 billion (US$150.36 million) was posted for February, representing an 11.2 percent growth over the previous year (but same as the month before). However, analysts believe that March and April are the months where HTC has to do everything in its power to manufacture and sell as many U smartphones as possible, before competition becomes fierce from companies like Samsung and LG (and then later in the year from Apple, Sony, and Chinese manufacturers Huawei and OPPO).

“HTC should manage to ramp up its sales by 30% on month to over NT$6 billion in March, otherwise it will become increasingly difficult for the company to maintain its competitiveness in the smartphone space“, claim said sources.