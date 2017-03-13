Wearables

The Levi’s and Google smart jacket is coming this fall for $350

It’s been almost a year since we last heard about “Project Jacquard”, where Google and denim crafting company Levi‘s collaborate on a Commuter trucker jacket with touch sensors and a Bluetooth-enabled band embedded.

You’ll be able to grab one for $350 when it will launch this fall, in versions both for men and women. Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket made an appearance at SXSW, together with the availability and pricing information mentioned above.

Basically you’ll be able to navigate through its features by tapping and swiping on the left cuff, in order to answer calls or control your music, but its dedicated app will allow users to customize gestures. There’s also a battery inside the left sleeve that is expected to last for two-days. There’s a video above showing off some of the features which we urge you to check out, and, of course, tell us what you think!

