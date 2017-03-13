Can we all agree we’ve seen enough of the as-yet unannounced Samsung Galaxy S8 duo for about a lifetime? No? Still want moar leaked live pics starring the slim-bezeled giants that will need to take on the impressive LG G6 before facing off against possibly the most groundbreaking iPhone in ages?

Unverified but seemingly trustworthy Chinese tipsters are happy to oblige, providing one of the clearest looks to date at both the “regular” Galaxy S8 and plus-sized model in snazzy gold paint jobs. Unfortunately, we’re not shown the rear of either device this time around, though in a way, that’s for the best.

Checking out a clumsily positioned fingerprint scanner would have only ruined the pleasure of gazing at nearly all-screen front panels, complete with a bunch of top sensors, and redesigned on-screen bottom buttons. The S8 and S8+ are, as expected and previously pictured, both dual-edged, curvaceous and all-around smoking hot, squeezing extra-large displays into unusually compact bodies.

Can it still get better, sharper, clearer and sexier than today’s golden photoshoot? Probably, since we’re a couple of weeks away from the big NYC Unpacked event. Stay tuned.