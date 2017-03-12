KGI’s Kuo insists on stablized April 21 Galaxy S8 launch date

It’s an extremely cautious dragging of feet for Samsung as the world awaits its Galaxy S8 series of devices. Commentary has been anxious and rumors have not been kind about the status of these phones. What was already deemed a late April sales push was said to be brushed back by another week, April 28 — creeping on the edge of May.

But we’re getting batted back by KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo, who we typically hear from in investment notes for Apple regarding iPhones and iPads. 9to5Google has a copy of this note concerning Samsung’s mobile flagship.

In fact, Kuo is hedging against the industrial hype for the S8 altogether in predicting that the larger Galaxy S8+ will only outsell the regular-size phone 6 to 4 — the chatter’s centered around estimates of 7 to 3. The analyst is also behind an April 21 global sales date, a date rumored earlier on, but has inexpliably been guided

Regardless of size, both size of S8 are said to receive a 2,960 x 2,400 (37:30 or 1.23:1) Super AMOLED panel. We presume that the curved edge areas will narrow the width of the usable display and jack the aspect ratio to more conventional levels, though we aren’t sure how media will be dealt with. Still, that gives the 6.2-inch display of the Galaxy S8+ some 615 pixels per inch while the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 screen bumps that density measure to 657. The hardware home button will die in favor of software navigation while the embedded fingerprint sensor heads to beside the rear camera.

Kuo is fairly certain that a dual-camera system is out of the question for the S8 series because of Samsung’s “immature [image signal processing] design”. The rear camera will be led by a 12-megapixel sensor while the front sensor stands at 8 megapixels. Besides the selfie cam, there will be a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an infrared transmitter, an iris scanner and an earpiece.

Other predictions out include the split of chipset supply between geographies with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 appearing in Chinese, Japanese and US units and the house-built Exynos 8895 in Eurasian units. Both systems are said to be facing low yields at this time. The spec-head Chinese and Korean markets will get options for 6GB of RAM while all other locales receive the standard 4GB. USB-C will support modern specs for transfer speeds and allow a docked PC mode. A 3,500mAh battery will come with plus-model while a 3,000mAh is tapped for the standard.

Seven colors will be spread worldwide — gold, silver, bright black, bright black, matte black, blue, orchid and pink — to the tune of between 40 million and 45 million units through the end of the year. That’s below the 52 million unit compare for the Galaxy S7 and way lower than the S8’s current 55 million estimate from the industry.