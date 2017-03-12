Blass scores dated LG G6 renders to back up April 7 US launch
If you’re looking for a sign for a sooner sling for the LG G6, keep on wishing. As carriers across the world note an April 7 greenlight, we only find our first visual hint as to what the US networks are doing through credit of leaks reporter Evan Blass.
He put out a media render of a couple of G6 units with the dateline of 7:00 on April 7.
JIC you wanted some proof that April 7th is the US launch day for LG G6 [https://t.co/tFA2zlQY8X] pic.twitter.com/iwx2fSnnyP
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 11, 2017
While Blass has reported on an April 7 US launch for VentureBeat, any marketing material our eyes can land on is definitely much appreciated. Of course, this presumes that Blass has the real goods — it’s likely that the render is real, but it could be changed out in the future.