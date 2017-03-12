Phones

Blass scores dated LG G6 renders to back up April 7 US launch

Contents
Advertisement

If you’re looking for a sign for a sooner sling for the LG G6, keep on wishing. As carriers across the world note an April 7 greenlight, we only find our first visual hint as to what the US networks are doing through credit of leaks reporter Evan Blass.

He put out a media render of a couple of G6 units with the dateline of 7:00 on April 7.

While Blass has reported on an April 7 US launch for VentureBeat, any marketing material our eyes can land on is definitely much appreciated. Of course, this presumes that Blass has the real goods — it’s likely that the render is real, but it could be changed out in the future.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
83%
Like It
0%
Want It
17%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
carriers, evleaks, G6, Leak, LG, News, Render, sales, shipping date, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.