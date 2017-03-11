We have phones! We’ve got jokes! And we’ve got a slideshow to boot! The LG G6, the Huawei P10 and the HTC U Ultra are all in our possession and we’ve each got our gripes and hopes for each of them.

We spend more than an hour with our Jaime Rivera to discuss, then dive into news and two separate conversations on Nokia and H.265 video, so make some popcorn and make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on March 9th (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here.

Keep the conversation going by using the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter and send in your questions for us to answer at [email protected] !

Pocketnow Weekly 243

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

March 9, 2017

Host

Juan Bagnell

Jules Wang

Jaime Rivera

Sponsor

This week’s episode of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast is made possible by: Mara.ai



Technology has changed the way we run.

Thanks to Smart phones, now even casual runners can map their routes, create pump-up playlists, and track their progress. However, taking advantage of all of these technologies has always meant stopping to look at your phone, which means losing motion and momentum. That’s about to change, because now there’s MARA: a hands-free running assistant that uses voice recognition and the microphone in your earbuds to help you optimize your runs.

You can tell her what kind of run you’d like to do, ask questions about your speed, pace, or location, or have her play albums and playlists from your music library. MARA can also tell you how you are doing in comparison to your past runs or warn you about changes in weather, like if it’s about to rain. She’ll even track your progress by noting all of your hotspots and rough legs, each time you run. You can connect MARA to Amazon Alexa-enabled devices and ask her about lifetime statistics, and records you’ve set while you get ready for your next run.

Visit MARA.ai to download your free virtual running assistant today!

Gadgets in Hand

We have three phones in various stages of our review process right now. We start off with the mid-cycle LG G6 (7:26) and dish with our just-reviewed Huawei P10 (30:42). We take an Android Wear 2.0 break with the Huawei Watch 2 and LG Watch Sport (40:22) before finally wrapping up with the HTC U Ultra (58:32).

Jaime referred to a metallic watch band he bought on Amazon, but you should probably look at the wider range of options for the right size to fit your watch.

News

1:18:08 | 2017: the age of the iPhone 6? It’s in India and Taiwan

1:22:32 | Galaxy S8 launch pushed back a week

1:25:38 | Google Pixel 2 keeps up, “2B” might not be a Pixel

1:27:18 | Android O rumored to tackle text features

1:31:39 | Is the goal of 8GB of RAM an “arms race“?

1:35:50 | Apple sub-contractors look to bulk up component offerings

1:38:50 | So, a OnePlus 5 is on the way, right?

1:43:04 | LG V20 comes into the spotlight at Canadian carriers

1:46:21 | Four names, one Huawei phone

Let’s Talk About Nokia

(01:49:47)

We know the retro-chic Nokia 3310 feature phone is quite popular, but it’s also getting at our nerves. So, what do the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 have to offer? Is Nokia really going to be able to pull “pure Android” off? And will HMD Global launch an Nokia 8 successfully in a saturated value flagship market?

HEVC or Bust!

(02:01:41)