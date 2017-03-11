LG G6: After an entire week, we’re impressed (Video)

The LG G6, depending on who you ask, might be the most exciting phone to see the light of day at the 2017 MWC. Of course, others might choose the new BlackBerry or the P10 from Huawei (heck, even the new Nokia 3310). While we already reviewed the Huawei P10, we’re just getting over our honeymoon period with the LG G6. Disclaimer: our LG G6 unit is not running final software; it’s a preview device, not a review device!

Bold and sexy, by adopting an 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio for a screen that takes up almost the entire front part of the phone, the G6 is more than you might think upon an initial, brief inspection. We’ve been using it on two continents and several countries over the past week, and we’re impressed with what LG has prepared for its 2017 G-line-up. Check out our video to find out what the LG G6 is and does in order to impress us, and drop us a comment here or on YouTube, with your thoughts on the phone.