UK sees Sony Xperia XZ Premium pre-orders indicating June movement
The Sony Xperia XZ Premium may be the first phone to be announced with the Snapdragon 835, it may end up falling well behind other manufacturers in selling their frontier product.
There is some consensus now between UK retailer Clove Technology and Amazon.co.uk that the phone will be available to buy within the first week of June, not in May as we first thought. The suggested retail price is £649 ($790). Unlocked Mobiles — which won’t give a stocking date and oddly has a pre-order date of April 17 even though it and other retailers are allowing for registrations at some level right now — is selling the phone for just shy of £640.
There is some indication from Amazon that the Luminous Chrome will be exclusive to some carriers in the country while Deepsea Black acts as the widely available color.