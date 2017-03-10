Phones

UK sees Sony Xperia XZ Premium pre-orders indicating June movement

Contents
Advertisement

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium may be the first phone to be announced with the Snapdragon 835, it may end up falling well behind other manufacturers in selling their frontier product.

There is some consensus now between UK retailer Clove Technology and Amazon.co.uk that the phone will be available to buy within the first week of June, not in May as we first thought. The suggested retail price is £649 ($790). Unlocked Mobiles — which won’t give a stocking date and oddly has a pre-order date of April 17 even though it and other retailers are allowing for registrations at some level right now — is selling the phone for just shy of £640.

There is some indication from Amazon that the Luminous Chrome will be exclusive to some carriers in the country while Deepsea Black acts as the widely available color.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Xperia Blog
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Android, Clove, News, sales, shipping date, Sony, UK, Unlocked, Xperia XZ Premium
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.