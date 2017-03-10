In theory, hundreds of millions of people around the world already have access to easy, secure and convenient mobile payments with Samsung’s digital wallet service that is now available everywhere from the US to Korea, China, Australia, Spain, Brazil, Russia, Canada and even India.

But at least for the time being, Samsung Pay requires a high-end recent Galaxy S or Note phone, upper mid-range A-series device, or one of the company’s two latest Tizen-powered Gear smartwatches. Add various regional banking limitations to the equation, and the actual maximum user base declines significantly.

On the bright side, new financial partners are brought into the fold regularly, and that long-time-coming expansion of support to “non-premium” Samsung smartphones is likely just around the corner.

Better yet, you could see Samsung Pay activated even on “recently-manufactured” budget handsets without fingerprint scanners soon enough, though an important security layer would thus be lost. PIN authorization is what Android Pay-eligible phones running 4.4 KitKat or up use when lacking biometric features, so the technology is definitely achievable sans the hottest sensors out there.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have anything resembling a launch date for Samsung Pay on low to mid-end Galaxy devices like the J family, but the app’s (limited) rollout in India suggests the wait is almost over.