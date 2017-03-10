Phones

Samsung Pay in Sweden opens as beta program

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung Pay has arrived in Scandinavia with the roll-out first targeted towards Sweden.

Users will be able to test both MST and NFC payments using debit cards from Eurocard, MasterCard, Visa, Nordea and SEB starting from today. Eligible devices include the Galaxy A5, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Compatibility with the Gear S3 and the Galaxy A5 (2017) will come shortly.

Samsung intends for more partners to come along, including EnterCard, Handelsbanken, ICA Bank, Rikskuponger, Swedbank and Sparbankernas Riksforbund.

It’s not known how long the beta test will last, but at least Samsung got in the door before Android Pay or Apple Pay did.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones, Wearables
Tags
Beta, Europe, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, mobile payments, News, Samsung, Samsung Pay, Sweden
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.