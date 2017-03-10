Samsung Pay in Sweden opens as beta program

Samsung Pay has arrived in Scandinavia with the roll-out first targeted towards Sweden.

Users will be able to test both MST and NFC payments using debit cards from Eurocard, MasterCard, Visa, Nordea and SEB starting from today. Eligible devices include the Galaxy A5, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Compatibility with the Gear S3 and the Galaxy A5 (2017) will come shortly.

Samsung intends for more partners to come along, including EnterCard, Handelsbanken, ICA Bank, Rikskuponger, Swedbank and Sparbankernas Riksforbund.

It’s not known how long the beta test will last, but at least Samsung got in the door before Android Pay or Apple Pay did.