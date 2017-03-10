Phones

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ dimensions neatly compared to S7, iPhone 7, LG G6 and more

Contents
Advertisement

While we’ve known the approximate dimensions of the still-upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus for over a month, and their exact measurements since the following week, a very important piece of the size puzzle only now falls neatly into place.

No reason you should struggle to visualize the highly anticipated next-gen flagships alongside predecessors, ill-fated relatives, as well as current and previous-gen rivals. CAD render specialist Steve Hemmerstoffer, which you probably know best by his @OnLeaks handle, hooks us up with a flurry of self-explanatory sketches, putting Samsung’s design work these past few months into perspective.

At 148.90 x 68 mm and 159 x 74 mm respectively, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are predictably more compact all in all than the iPhone 7 Plus, despite even the smaller model accommodating extra screen real estate.

It also comes as no surprise to see the regular 5.8-inch or so Galaxy S8 squeeze into an extremely similar body to that of the 5.1-inch (!!!) S7. Meanwhile, the Note 7 would have been just as narrow but significantly shorter than the Galaxy S8+ were it not for the random explosions and safety hazards.

Things get truly interesting when comparing the GS8 to a fellow bezel slayer, namely the LG G6, and yes, the two will likely feel the same in your hand. The gargantuan S8+ looks big even next to Google’s Pixel XL, undercutting just the width of the Nexus 6P. With a 6.2-inch, not 5.5 or 5.7, display in tow, mind you.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
90%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
10%
Via
Twitter (2)
Source
Twitter (1)
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Android, Apple, G6, Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Google, iOS, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, LG, News, Nexus 6P, Pixel XL, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).