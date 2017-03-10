Phones

Nexus 6 security update for March pulled, redeployed

Contents
Advertisement

The March level Android security patch has rolled out to most Nexus devices within their service life. The Nexus 6 started to get it earlier on this week, but further roll-out was canceled mid-week.

Redditors have reported that build number N6F26U on Android 7.1.1 broke the SafetyNet API that checks for things being intact on device boot — that includes the bootloader status, critical to whether Android Pay works on the device.

The Nexus team acknowledged the issue through Twitter and have since pulled the update, only to redeploy it today. New factory images and OTAs are available with SafetyNet disabled. Android Pay theoretically can be used with or without a locked bootloader, posing security problems.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phandroid
Source
Google Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.1.1, Android Nougat, Android Pay, bootloader, Google, News, Nexus 6, security, Software Update
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.