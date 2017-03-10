Phones

LeEco retail partner list expands with HSN, BrandsMart USA, Best Buy and Fry’s

Despite financial challenges regarding its global expansion efforts, LeEco is slowly spreading its influence in the US with more retail partners to sell its phones and TVs.

While Best Buy has agreed to sell LeEco products online and in select stores, the company has extended its carriage to even more locations. BrandsMart USA will carry the Le S3 and Le Pro 3. Fry’s Electronics will stock “ecophones” and the Super4 X65 ecotv online and in stores soon.

Finally, the Home Shopping Network will broadcast live pitches for LeEco’s Super4 TVs on March 11 and will be available on the network’s website.

Via
Phone Scoop
Source
LeEco
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
4K, Best Buy, Le Pro 3, Le S3, LeEco, News, retail, TV, US
