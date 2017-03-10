Huawei P10 DxOMark score two points behind Google Pixel

Photography hardware analytics firm DxOMark has rated the output of the Huawei P10 at 87 points on its mobile scale — 2 points behind the top-performing Google Pixel and 1 point behind the HTC 10, Galaxy S7 edge and Sony Xperia X Performance.

Photo output was rated with a sub-score of 88 while video scored 84. The Leica-endorsed dual-camera system got higher marks in texture and autofocus while the handling of color and artifacts was considered a laggard to the score. Noise and artifacts were much more prevalent in video. Specifically, the monochrome-color sensor combination produced a good deal of luminance noise. Stablization measures on video left a “jello effect” to walking footage.

It is a 7-point improvement from what was rated for the Huawei P9 and 4 points up from the Mate 9.