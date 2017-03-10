Phones

Chrome for iOS adopts Safari’s Reading List

Google Chrome on Apple mobile devices is copying over Safari’s Reading List feature, first introduced on iOS 5, for testing in its beta app — most likely because any web browser on iOS takes off from a base version of Safari.

Adding articles you want to read requires a tap on the hamburger menu and then a tap on “Reading List,” which is separated into “Unread” and “Pages You’ve Read” sections.

Google may evolve this feature over time through several updates, but this is one way to keep Chrome competitive against the native browser.

Image: 9to5Mac

