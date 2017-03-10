They may not be sustainable in the long run, as Sprint’s CFO cautions, but the unlimited data wars are far from over, it seems, with T-Mobile as focused as ever on one-upping the competition, even when it comes to deprioritization caps, and AT&T today bringing some of its “truly unlimited” magic to GoPhone customers.

The changes are indeed radical for Ma Bell’s prepaid department, with $60 a month previously netting just 8GB high-speed data, after which web browsing and download velocity was abruptly dropped to a barbaric 128Kbps.

That same 60 bucks now covers “truly unlimited” online surfing and standard definition (“about” 480p) video streaming, though you’re still looking at 3 and 1.5Mbps ceilings respectively. Also, “temporary” slowdowns “during periods of network congestion” for data-greedy AT&T GoPhone users exceeding 22GB monthly consumption. So, yeah, basically this is an exact replica of the postpaid AT&T Unlimited Choice plan.

There’s no $90 Unlimited Plus option headed for GoPhone accounts however, at least not yet, with the lower $40 subscription tier retained instead, and massively upgraded as well, from 4 to 6GB high-speed data.

Unlimited domestic talk and text is obviously a given, with calls and messages in and between the US, Mexico and Canada, plus call, text and data roaming in Mexico and Canada also included for your 40 bucks. Not bad, but not quite war-winning material either.