Phones

Android 7.0 Nougat also begins rolling out to unlocked Moto Z Play

Contents
Advertisement

Official Nougat treats rolling out to the mid-range Moto Z Play as early as January, even just in a few European markets, seemed too good to be true, and sure enough, Android 7.0 updates were halted and pushed back until March.

Hey, that’s this month, and as promised, both the Verizon-exclusive Droid Edition and international unlocked models have started receiving major over-the-air software changes, hopefully with no bugs or experimental “features” included this time around.

Stateside, Motorola (or rather Lenovo) still sells the Moto Z Play with your choice of operator commitment for a penny under $450, which isn’t exactly a steal. Thankfully, Best Buy can do better, charging 50 bucks less, or $360 if you don’t mind purchasing refurbished gear.

Compatible with all the same Moto Mod accessories as “regular” and Moto Z Force variants, this slightly cheaper-looking 5.5-incher actually accommodates one of those “obsolete” headphone jacks, packing Snapdragon 625 processing power, 3GB RAM and 3510 mAh battery capacity.

Unfortunately, Android 7.0 Nougat doesn’t bring Daydream VR support to the lower-end Moto Z configuration, otherwise serving up everything you’ve come to expect. Multi-window view, quick switch between apps, Doze on the Go, data-saving functionality, bundled notifications, custom quick settings, accessibility improvements, fresh (-er) security patches, the whole nine yards.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
Motorola Customer Help
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android 7.0 Nougat, Android Nougat updates, Android updates, Lenovo, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Motorola, News, Nougat, Nougat updates, Unlocked, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).