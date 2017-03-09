Wearables

Wireless BeatsX on Amazon may take up to two months to ship

Just like Apple’s AirPods, Infinite Loop’s subsidiary Beats has a hit with its wireless earbuds, the BeatsX. And Amazon is having a hard time trying to supplement Apple’s sales channel.

The e-marketplace just got its first sales in today and already, stock of its four various colors has been almost entirely depleted. The Black and White colors are out for now while there are only five more Blue units available to buy as of this post.

There seems to be some amount of Gray BeatsX for the pickings, but even if you dole out the $149.95, you can expect to put up with a wait between four and eight weeks.

It seems like we’re waiting longer and longer for the tech goods we want these days, doesn’t it?

