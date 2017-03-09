Unlocked Galaxy S8 passes into FCC inspection

Samsung has delivered reports on the cellular capabilities and irradiation impacts of its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ to the FCC. Statistics documents and other regulatory whitepapers have been submitted on behalf of model numbers SM-G950U and SM-G955U, Droid Life first found.

The “U” notation on the devices indicates their unlocked status and band reports show that both phones are intended for US carriers with CDMA at 800MHz, 850MHz and 1900MHz as well as GSM at 850MHz and 1900MHz. LTE Band support spans across all carriers (AT&T-owned Band 29 is the only one omitted, but is considered supplemental downlink spectrum and not for essential use) with Band 66 getting some representation here to fill in AWS-3 coverage.

The FCC received documents for unlocked units of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge in February of last year. The last day of June saw their market debuts, well after their carrier variant releases. Samsung may follow its late-April global launch timeframe with US unlocked sales as late as August.