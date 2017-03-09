Android 7.0 Nougat reportedly heads out for European Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge
While it certainly was nerve-racking to wait for the first shred of official news on Nougat updates for Samsung’s Galaxy S6 family until January, then get an actual ETA last month, only to see it pushed back indefinitely shortly thereafter, it looks like the nightmare may finally be drawing to a close.
At least on a few networks in several European countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. Oh, and there’s no sign of over-the-air Android 7.0 promotions for the newer, larger, higher-end S6 Edge+ in the aforementioned markets or anywhere else yet. Just the 5.1-inch Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge that were commercially released back in spring of 2015 with 3GB RAM each.
Still, it’s a beginning, late as it is, and it leads us to believe recent “quality” issues causing delays weren’t very serious, getting ironed out already. It goes without saying the updates might be limited for now to half a dozen or so EU territories, heading out around the world in the ensuing weeks or even months.
Let’s hope a similarly small number of S6 Edge+ and Note 5 units will join the fun in a matter of days, with Android Nougat goodie packs weighing anywhere between 1 and 1.5GB expected across the board, including everything from multitasking improvements, new emoji, a “smarter” battery and personalized settings to enhanced security, Samsung Cloud support and overall cleaner, smoother UIs.