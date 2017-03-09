Imagination Technologies is prepping its PowerVR GPU series for 4K in announcing the successor to the Rogue architecture called Furian. It’s likely that series 8XT cores will implement this architecture and encompassing products will go commercial next year.

Furian is expected to put the “VR” in PowerVR with vastly improved 7mm fabrication, a quarter the size of the Rogue architecture. Combine that with a condensed blueprint, more cores and shorter pathways and it’ll be able to deliver on other highlights include Vulkan support, 4K resolution gaming at 120fps, HDR visuals and neural network tuning.

Apple picked up the PowerVR Series GT6700 chip for its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and is expected to upgrade to Rogue-based 8XT chips for the iPhone 8.